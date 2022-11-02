Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $18,051,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

