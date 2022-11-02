Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 6,397 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

