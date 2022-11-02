Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $55.27 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $55.27 million and $347,434.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,182.01 or 0.30734805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

