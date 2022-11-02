Berenberg Bank Lowers FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 130

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.60 ($1.67).

FGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 107.50 ($1.30). 1,657,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,376. The firm has a market cap of £806.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.58.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 20,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

