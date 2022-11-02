Berenberg Bank Trims freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Target Price to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $22.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. freenet has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.73 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.