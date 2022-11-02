Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,070 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,443. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

