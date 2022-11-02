Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. 111,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

