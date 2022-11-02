Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $109,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 121.7% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. 228,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

