Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 230,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

