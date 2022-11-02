Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PMAR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 2,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

