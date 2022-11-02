Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 420.2% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 200,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 157,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PFE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. 468,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.