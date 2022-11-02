Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $446.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $446.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.50.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $309.29 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $272.01 and a twelve month high of $526.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

