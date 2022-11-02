BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioAtla Price Performance
Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 6.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.