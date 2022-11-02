BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 6.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

