Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 4.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $286.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

