BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $230,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 14,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.