Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.20 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.20 million and $204,105.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00131281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00229130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00067850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022525 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.