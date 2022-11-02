Bitcoin Latinum Trading 72% Lower This Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 72% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $32,945.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

