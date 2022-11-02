Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.09 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $47.37 or 0.00232004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $910.12 million and $72.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,417.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00572039 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00049215 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,213,558 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
