BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

NYSE BJ opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

