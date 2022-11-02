Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

BKH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. 422,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,295. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

