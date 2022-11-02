BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $652.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

