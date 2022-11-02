Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

