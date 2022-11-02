Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,395 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 5.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,692,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 19,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.