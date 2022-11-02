Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 52,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

