BlueArk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.13 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $63.13 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,327.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00578805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00231029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00066144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0019624 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

