BlueArk (BRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.49 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $63.49 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,450.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00564216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00230490 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00049119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0019624 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

