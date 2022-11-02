Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

