BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.34 and last traded at C$21.27. Approximately 15,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 28,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

