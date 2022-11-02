BNB Trading Up 11.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $320.32 or 0.01568962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion and $1.09 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,977,891 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
