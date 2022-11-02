Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.59 and last traded at $152.40. Approximately 565,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,043,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

