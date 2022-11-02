Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 5% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 17,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 128,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Boqii Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
