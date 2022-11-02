BP (NYSE:BP) Given New GBX 527 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BP to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 711,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,698,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of BP
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
