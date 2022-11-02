BP (NYSE:BP) Given New GBX 527 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BP to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 711,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,698,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of BP

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.