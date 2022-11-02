Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brady by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brady by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

