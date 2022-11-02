Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $348.72 million, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.