Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

BRID opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

About Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Further Reading

