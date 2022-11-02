Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

