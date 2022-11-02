BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.17.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.