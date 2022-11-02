Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,375. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

