Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Belden Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 240,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,424,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDC opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.30. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

