Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden
Belden Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BDC opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.30. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.
Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Belden Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.
About Belden
Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belden (BDC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.