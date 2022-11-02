Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$38.19

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CU shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CU opened at C$35.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.24 and a 12 month high of C$41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

About Canadian Utilities

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

