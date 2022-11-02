Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $351.41

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.70. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

