Brokerages Set Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

