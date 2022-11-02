Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target at $4,850.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.