Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Target Price at GBX 2,010

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010 ($24.29).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMWH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,390 ($16.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
WH Smith Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,206 ($14.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,730 ($20.90). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17.
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.
