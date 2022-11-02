Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 1,161.11

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,146.43 ($13.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 783.80 ($9.47) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 757.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 838.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

