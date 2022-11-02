Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $29.14

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of XPOF opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $932.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.57.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Stories
