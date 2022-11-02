Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $29.14

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPOF opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $932.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

