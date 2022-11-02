Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 6.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.99% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $41,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of RHP traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,274. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.