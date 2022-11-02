Bruni J V & Co. Co. Increases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 0.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 41.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 40,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,857. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

