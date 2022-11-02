Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 537,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

