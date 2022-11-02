Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 1,458 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 4.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $29,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $56,929,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $58,110,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.54. 8,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

